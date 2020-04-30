Previous
ORANGE is my favorite color by samae
Photo 671

ORANGE is my favorite color

Obviously I can't sleep...so I went to my studio tonight and played with some photos I shot today. It was super windy today after the storm we had last night. I was squatting down to get this photo... patiently waiting for that moment the wind would stop.
Best on Black if you have a second

I truly truly appreciate your comments and favs - I have fallen behind in commenting.
I have had a lot of things going on lately - mainly to uplift others...so I am not sure where my days go. Please know I appreciate your time to stop by and I will do the same soon.
30th April 2020

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365.
Photo Details

Sue Hecker ace
Gorgeous, love the mood.
April 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Magnificent capture with wonderful colours and processing.
April 30th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful!
April 30th, 2020  
