ORANGE is my favorite color

Obviously I can't sleep...so I went to my studio tonight and played with some photos I shot today. It was super windy today after the storm we had last night. I was squatting down to get this photo... patiently waiting for that moment the wind would stop.

Best on Black if you have a second



I truly truly appreciate your comments and favs - I have fallen behind in commenting.

I have had a lot of things going on lately - mainly to uplift others...so I am not sure where my days go. Please know I appreciate your time to stop by and I will do the same soon.