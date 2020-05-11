Celebrating Us

Raining and cold today, so I thought I’d share a photo from Saturday. My two sisters and my sister’s daughter, my niece, are all mothers. We went to visit our mom/ Grammy for a Mother’s Day celebration. We haven’t seen her since the beginning of March. Mom lives alone since my dad’s passing five years ago in the home we grew up in. My younger sister has delivered groceries while observing social distancing. I have seen her through the door once.



We all felt it was time. I can’t begin to tell you what our visit meant to my mom. We laughed , we cried and yes ... we hugged.



I didn’t take this photo. My niece used the timer on her camera. I did the “faffing” lol.



