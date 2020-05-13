Previous
just a snack by samae
Photo 684

just a snack

Love when the hummingbirds and the orioles starting arriving. It's been so nasty out with rain that I haven't been able to refill the oriole feeder. Hopefully these guys won't mind sharing for awhile.

Many thanks for your comments on my titmouse photo yesterday and placing it on PP. Truly appreciate it.

