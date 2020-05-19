Previous
Oriole on the lookout by samae
Photo 690

Oriole on the lookout

Thanks for your encouraging comments on my sage blossom photo yesterday.

I hung the oriole feeder with grape jelly and they found it in no time. I may be posting more from the feeder in the next few days. It’s been quite entertaining to watch.

Thanks for stopping by.
sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
Super background!
May 19th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Your textures really are gorgeous
May 19th, 2020  
