Photo 690
Oriole on the lookout
Thanks for your encouraging comments on my sage blossom photo yesterday.
I hung the oriole feeder with grape jelly and they found it in no time. I may be posting more from the feeder in the next few days. It’s been quite entertaining to watch.
Thanks for stopping by.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
1047
photos
148
followers
115
following
189% complete
View this month »
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
oriole
Dustyloup
ace
Super background!
May 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Your textures really are gorgeous
May 19th, 2020
