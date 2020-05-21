Previous
Mrs oriole by samae
Photo 692

Mrs oriole

Posting early today, because I have much to do. Both my boys will be home this weekend! Haven’t seen Zac since Christmas ! So a lot of celebrating -Josh’s birthday and Zac’s graduation

Thanks for your comments on my photo yesterday

Thanks for stopping by
gloria jones ace
Brilliant image :)
May 21st, 2020  
Dustyloup ace
Enjoying the texture and warm color. Enjoy the family day!!
May 21st, 2020  
