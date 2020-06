Double trouble

Meet my great nieces who are almost 2- identical twins Emma and Maddie

Way out of my comfort zone to do people, it you may be seeing a couple more photos from today in future. Was not easy getting them to be in same frame - took my 90mm so I couldn’t zoom. If I backed up they would come toward me ! Oh well was a fun day.



Been gone all day with these two and my sister and niece to visit my mom— they are her great grands.



Again am terribly behind in commenting. So I do appreciate you stopping by.