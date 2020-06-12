Previous
Next
Just me and Mr. Heron by samae
Photo 714

Just me and Mr. Heron

This guy kept me company this morning on my paddle this morning. I think I annoyed him.

Taken from my kayak.

Thanks for stopping by
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture and a beautiful heron.
June 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise