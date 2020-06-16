Sign up
Splendor
Thank you for comments on my Lily photo yesterday- she will be most pleased to hear she made PP
This regal beauty welcomed me as I paddled out of the cove. Great Egrets are such awkward creatures, yet so elegant.
BoB if you have the time
Many thanks for stopping by
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
gloria jones
ace
Amazing image...Fabulous on black...
June 16th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
great shot fav
June 16th, 2020
