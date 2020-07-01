Previous
Many thanks for placing my old cars on Pp. it has been awhile since I have shot some cars.

This past weekend I finally got around to going to the local nursery to buy flowers. There is an area on the terrace that has seen several plans that ultimately failed. So hopefully this new plan will flourish. I know there has been several shots of black eyed Susan’s lately on the feed. I apologize, but I may be obsessed at the moment photographing them. You may see quite a few shots of them and some other new plantings in the coming days.

I don’t know why my exit info never shows...taken with Tamron 90mm macro
Thanks for stopping by
sarah

@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365.
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous fav - you are the master of the flowers :)
July 1st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
July 1st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! May I pin it?
July 1st, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful image fav!
July 1st, 2020  
