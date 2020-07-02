Sign up
Photo 734
Thanks for commenting on my coneflower yesterday. As predicted, here is another image shot with Lensbaby 56 @F2.8
Getting ready for a houseful here at the lake for the holiday weekend. I may get behind with commenting. Thanks again for stopping by.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
1104
photos
154
followers
123
following
201% complete
View this month »
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
lensbaby
