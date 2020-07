Swimmer smiles

I love having my niece bring her 3 kids to swim. This is Emma and Maddie -identical twins. It’s sure is fun. Wears the kid-os out so they will take good naps in the afternoon. Isaac, who is about to turn 4 doesn’t hold still long enough for me to get a shot of him. This was taken yesterday, as we are having severe storms today.



Today starts my year 3.

