Photo 753
Just a splash of color
BoB if you have the time.
Many thanks for comments on my onion blossom photo yesterday and placing it on PP.
Thanks for stopping by.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1133
photos
156
followers
129
following
206% complete
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
textures
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! Your processing makes those petals stand out.
July 21st, 2020
Milanie
ace
Lovely on black - wonderful processing.
July 21st, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice edit; great colors
July 21st, 2020
