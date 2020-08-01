Previous
Next
Mask required by samae
Photo 764

Mask required

Even for Bigfoot !



No time for a good photo today as we went shopping for a water fountain feature for the patio. This statuary went on and on with so many statues.

Thanks for stopping by
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
LOL! That's a cool shot!
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise