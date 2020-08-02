Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 765
Bumper Car
We’ve worked pretty much all afternoon putting the water fountain together. Ross just went back to Lowe’s for the 3rd time today....so hopefully we will have it up and running soon,
So for now ....back to my cars
Thanks for stopping by as always
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1148
photos
156
followers
131
following
209% complete
View this month »
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Latest from all albums
281
760
761
282
762
763
764
765
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
old
,
chevy
gloria jones
ace
Outrageously cool rusty textures, great pov...This looks like an old Chevy.
August 2nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful textures and tones!
August 2nd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
This kind of reminds me of Stephen King’s “Christine”! Great textures!
August 2nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
These are great
August 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close