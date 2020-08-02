Previous
Bumper Car by samae
Photo 765

Bumper Car

We’ve worked pretty much all afternoon putting the water fountain together. Ross just went back to Lowe’s for the 3rd time today....so hopefully we will have it up and running soon,

So for now ....back to my cars


Thanks for stopping by as always

2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
209% complete

gloria jones ace
Outrageously cool rusty textures, great pov...This looks like an old Chevy.
August 2nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful textures and tones!
August 2nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
This kind of reminds me of Stephen King’s “Christine”! Great textures!
August 2nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
These are great
August 2nd, 2020  
