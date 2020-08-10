Sign up
Photo 773
Water jewels
Last night the wind and the sun danced on the water of our pool. I think it makes for a pretty cool abstract of the steps.
BoB if you have the time.
Super hot again today...even for the pool!
Thanks for stopping by.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
1161
photos
156
followers
134
following
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
770
284
771
285
772
102
773
286
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
9th August 2020 9:22pm
Tags
water
,
waves
,
pool
,
swimming
