Photo 784
Eating machine
I was noticing holes in the coleus leaves. Soon found out why.
Thanks for stopping by.... have a great weekend
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
sarah
@samae
Tags
grasshopper
Diana
Oh yes they are nasty eaters!
August 21st, 2020
