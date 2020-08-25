Sign up
Photo 788
Closeup
Here is a shot of some of the lilies from yesterday. I thought it is interesting all the different shapes and types
Thanks for commenting on my photo yesterday and placing it on pp
Thanks for looking in
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Tags
river
,
lilies
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! So very different! I love those round green discs!
August 26th, 2020
