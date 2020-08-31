Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 794
Blowing in the wind
Found this sunflower all alone beside the road. Didn’t realize it had a little visitor hanging out.
BoB if you have the time
Thanks for your comments & putting my photo from yesterday on pp
Thanks again for stopping by.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1190
photos
156
followers
137
following
217% complete
View this month »
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bug
,
sunflower
Jean
ace
This is so lovely. I so like the monochrome.
August 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close