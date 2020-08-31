Previous
Next
Blowing in the wind by samae
Photo 794

Blowing in the wind

Found this sunflower all alone beside the road. Didn’t realize it had a little visitor hanging out.
BoB if you have the time

Thanks for your comments & putting my photo from yesterday on pp

Thanks again for stopping by.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
This is so lovely. I so like the monochrome.
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise