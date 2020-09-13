Sign up
Photo 807
Looking for new life
Wouldn't it be great if someone did buy this old magnificent building and bring it back to life?
Thanks for stopping by. Will get caught up with your projects tomorrow. Truly appreciate you peaking in.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1210
photos
158
followers
141
following
221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
13th September 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
architecture
,
building
