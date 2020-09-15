Previous
Spider Man by samae
Photo 809

Spider Man

So after waiting for months, the crew finally came today to start replacement of our shingle/roof. Way back in April we had severe damage from a hail storm. Everyone in our neighborhood has gotten a new roof.

Now it's finally our turn. As you can imagine, the dogs are not taking this quietly!!!! We are also having them extend the roof in the back over the outdoor kitchen. Can't wait to show you the transformation.

Thanks for stopping by and commenting on my sailboat photo yesterday. I have a few more to share, but this crazy and loud activity kind of took over today.
@samae
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's a steep roof!
September 15th, 2020  
