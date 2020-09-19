Sign up
Photo 813
All mine
Dori loves it when he pupbox arrives each month. It usually has a toy or two and bags of treats. She loved her flamingo.
Added a bunch of textures and it just wasn’t working for me. So I took it into Topaz2 and found a look that was a little different.
Still not crazy about it, but it is what it is.
Maybe a little more interesting viewed on black.
A sooc pic in my extras
Thanks for stopping by
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
Tags
toys
,
dori
