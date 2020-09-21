Tractor Repair

We took a drive yesterday. We came upon this old empty building with a dozen tractors sitting outside in various stages of ruin. I hopped out to take photos. A car pulled up, so I got a little nervous. We asked if he was the owner. He said no- but he had a story to tell. Mr. Bob is a very tall elderly man wearing in overalls. He has big hands of someone who has worked with his hands. He told us of how his father bought his tractor here when he was just a boy. We stood and listened to his stories for probably a half hour. I have been kicking myself ever since. I wish that I had had the nerve to ask if I could take his photo. Meeting him really was the best part of our day.



