Bloom by samae
Photo 816

Bloom

Thanks for comments and favs for my tractor photos. Very much appreciated.


I had hopes of presenting some pretty sunset photos from our boat on the lake last night. We headed out about 4:30. The lake was like glass and it felt we had it to ourselves. We didn’t get too far from the dock when the hot engine light came on!!! Needless to say we had to turn around and come back in. The repair shop is several weeks behind, so it looks like boating season is over.

So this is all I have for you today on this drizzly rainy first day of fall...back to the rose of Sharon.

22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

ace
@samae
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
pretty texture work 😊
September 22nd, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
wonderful depiction with the scroll like flower
September 22nd, 2020  
amyK ace
Gorgeous textures in this; nice!
September 22nd, 2020  
