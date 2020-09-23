Sign up
Photo 817
When there is a will....there's a way
Needed to take Dori to the vet this morning. My husband is out of town on business and had the truck. so.......we hopped in my little car and off we went! I was tempted to put the top down, but I'll save that for another day.
Thanks for stopping by.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Tags
car
,
ride
,
dori
Dustyloup
ace
Ha ha. Mom... Are you sure about this?!
September 23rd, 2020
