When there is a will....there's a way by samae
When there is a will....there's a way

Needed to take Dori to the vet this morning. My husband is out of town on business and had the truck. so.......we hopped in my little car and off we went! I was tempted to put the top down, but I'll save that for another day.


23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

sarah

@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Dustyloup ace
Ha ha. Mom... Are you sure about this?!
September 23rd, 2020  
