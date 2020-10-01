Sign up
Photo 825
my Lizzie
She is my big sister. She is the artist. She is the one moving away. but Not far....
I will have many more pics of the pelicans because I just can't help myself--- coming soon ...thanks for looking in.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1237
photos
156
followers
143
following
226% complete
View this month »
Tags
sister
,
kayak
,
pelicans
