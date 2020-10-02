Sign up
Sounding the alarm
There’s always that one guy... I was getting a little too close.
BoB if you have time
In my extras you can see them take flight.
It’s an incredible experience.
Thanks for your comments &favs on my Lizzie photo. Going to be a rough day and weekend ahead as I help her pack & move from her house just down the street .😔
Apologies in advance, because I will probably get behind in commenting.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Tags
pelicans
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a fabulous sight!
October 2nd, 2020
