Private pelican festival

This weekend is the annual pelican festival in town...which is basically a carnival, art and car shows etc. Linda and I went out early this morning and had our very own festival!



There were so many on a sand bar that had to be at least 6 football fields long ! Hundreds of birds.

So yes out of 500 photos I quickly processed this one because I had errands to run. I particularly liked this one, because Linda did her “shoo”fly” tactic...meaning she paddled up a little too close and up they went! The sound of those massive wings is unforgettable!



BOB if you have the time .

So hope you won’t mind but I have lots more to share in the coming days.



Thanks for comments on my roofing job and for putting tomatoes pic on Pp -have a great weekend