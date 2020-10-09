Previous
Private pelican festival by samae
Photo 833

Private pelican festival

This weekend is the annual pelican festival in town...which is basically a carnival, art and car shows etc. Linda and I went out early this morning and had our very own festival!

There were so many on a sand bar that had to be at least 6 football fields long ! Hundreds of birds.
So yes out of 500 photos I quickly processed this one because I had errands to run. I particularly liked this one, because Linda did her “shoo”fly” tactic...meaning she paddled up a little too close and up they went! The sound of those massive wings is unforgettable!

So hope you won’t mind but I have lots more to share in the coming days.

Thanks for comments on my roofing job and for putting tomatoes pic on Pp -have a great weekend
sarah

marlboromaam ace
Wow! And on such a colorful background! FAV and pinning. =)
October 9th, 2020  
Kareen King
Beautiful capture! FAv!
October 9th, 2020  
