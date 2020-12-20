Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 905
One of the Wiseman
Here is another of my Granny’s ornaments. Hoping to see and practice photographing the Christmas Star tonight. They say tomorrow will be the best day to see it.
Thanks for stopping by
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1337
photos
162
followers
150
following
247% complete
View this month »
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granny
,
ornaments
Nick
ace
How lovely.
December 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very pretty!
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close