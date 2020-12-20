Previous
One of the Wiseman by samae
Photo 905

One of the Wiseman

Here is another of my Granny’s ornaments. Hoping to see and practice photographing the Christmas Star tonight. They say tomorrow will be the best day to see it.


Thanks for stopping by
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
247% complete

Nick ace
How lovely.
December 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Very pretty!
December 20th, 2020  
