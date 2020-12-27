Previous
Sunset and contrails by samae
Photo 912

Sunset and contrails

So wonderful to see more and more jets in the sky. Wonder where they are going ?


Thanks for stopping by....I’ll try to catch up with you tomorrow.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
marlboromaam ace
Love that bare tree! Beautiful shot!
December 28th, 2020  
amyK ace
Wonderful silhouette shot
December 28th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like filigree
December 28th, 2020  
