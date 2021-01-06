Previous
My heart breaks by samae
My heart breaks

6th January 2021

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
marlboromaam
To say it's distressing would be an understatement. I hate to say what's coming, but it will be here soon enough.
January 6th, 2021  
