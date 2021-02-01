Sign up
Photo 948
Tree of snakes
hope this qualifies as a landscape for first week of Feb B&W
Thanks for stopping by
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1394
photos
169
followers
156
following
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
1st February 2021 3:52pm
tree
landscape
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous black and white! Love the bare tree.
February 1st, 2021
Paul
ace
I like the B&W. I wonder if the tree snakes are as crafty as the snow snakes 🤔
February 1st, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the silhouette of the tree.
February 1st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Twisted - almost unreal in the B&W!
February 1st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely bw
February 1st, 2021
