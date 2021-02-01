Previous
Tree of snakes by samae
Tree of snakes

hope this qualifies as a landscape for first week of Feb B&W

Thanks for stopping by
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous black and white! Love the bare tree.
February 1st, 2021  
Paul ace
I like the B&W. I wonder if the tree snakes are as crafty as the snow snakes 🤔
February 1st, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the silhouette of the tree.
February 1st, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Twisted - almost unreal in the B&W!
February 1st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely bw
February 1st, 2021  
