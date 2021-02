Soulful eyes

Portrait #1 FOR2021



Crozby speaks to me with his eyes. Tells me when he is happy by the wagging of his tail. Today he is less than thrilled....we are the middle of a winter snow storm with below freezing temperatures. No walks today.

Here he is lying on the mat in the kitchen while I was chopping some veggies. Just had to run and get my camera to capture his mood.



Thanks for stopping by