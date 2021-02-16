Sign up
Photo 963
Crossed eyed -portrait #2
Dori goes crossed eyed when I aim my camera at her or hold up a treat ...love this goofy face.
Thanks for placing Croz on pp yesterday...
Thanks for stopping by.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1415
photos
168
followers
156
following
263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
15th February 2021 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
great
,
dane
,
dori
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Lovely portrait!
February 16th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! bless , a super portrait with great focus on the nose
February 16th, 2021
