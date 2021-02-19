Previous
Got to see our youngest today-met up with him for late lunch while we were in Oklahoma City today. It was an especially nice treat as his birthday is Monday.

Taken with my crappy old phone -why did I leave my camera in the truck? Oh well, just glad I got a smile out of him!

We are supposed to warm up this weekend! The lake was so eerie looking this morning because it’s frozen. Have a good weekend-

Thanks for stopping by
