Previous
Next
Abstract #2 by samae
Photo 970

Abstract #2

While getting ready this morning the sun was shining through our bathroom window. I thought the window blocks looked pretty cool


Thanks for stopping by
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise