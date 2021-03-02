Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 977
Shall we dance
Thanks for commenting on my hawk from yesterday and placing on PP.
Here is yet another one of this guy. He kept taking off and coming back so I kept shooting!
Thanks for stopping by.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
7
2
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1429
photos
168
followers
158
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
21st February 2021 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hawk
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Wow! Great capture. I love the intense look on his face.
March 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful!
March 2nd, 2021
Lynn
ace
Great shot, nicely composed
March 2nd, 2021
Pam
ace
Great shot!!
March 2nd, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
great in flight capture
March 2nd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Super colors for him - love the action
March 2nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh great timing.
March 2nd, 2021
