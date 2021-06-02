Sign up
Photo 1069
The mother ship?
Just being silly I thought this building was really cool at night all lit up. When I changed it to b&w it just made me think of an alien aircraft LOL
Thanks for stopping by
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1572
photos
178
followers
167
following
Tags
b&w
