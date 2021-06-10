Sign up
A sign
I have no idea what for, but I thought it was cool
Had a laser procedure done on my eyes to clean scar tissue, so I’ve been gone all day. I can’t quite see well enough to look at your projects. Will catch up tomorrow
Thanks for stopping by
10th June 2021
