Previous
Next
Ready for summer by samae
Photo 1079

Ready for summer

Worked on getting the pool ready…sweeping and scrubbing the tile, broke out the cushions and umbrellas. We were under a heat advisory so I am exhausted- so this is all I’ve got for today.

Hope you are having a nice weekend
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice leading line to the pool. Wishing you a wonderful weekend too.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise