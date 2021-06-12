Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1079
Ready for summer
Worked on getting the pool ready…sweeping and scrubbing the tile, broke out the cushions and umbrellas. We were under a heat advisory so I am exhausted- so this is all I’ve got for today.
Hope you are having a nice weekend
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1591
photos
178
followers
167
following
295% complete
View this month »
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Latest from all albums
381
1076
382
1077
383
1078
129
1079
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
12th June 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
pool
Corinne C
ace
Nice leading line to the pool. Wishing you a wonderful weekend too.
June 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close