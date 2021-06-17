Previous
Tassel by samae
Tassel

I am growing sweet corn in big tubs in my garden. It is a hybrid variety designed specifically for the patio. I grew some last year and got a few ears. This year looks very promising…can’t wait.


sarah

ace
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a good idea! Let us know how it turns out. Lovely shot too!
June 17th, 2021  
