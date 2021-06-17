Sign up
Photo 1084
Tassel
I am growing sweet corn in big tubs in my garden. It is a hybrid variety designed specifically for the patio. I grew some last year and got a few ears. This year looks very promising…can’t wait.
BOB
Thanks for stopping by.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
1
0
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1598
photos
178
followers
167
following
296% complete
5
1
365
NIKON D7200
17th June 2021 2:34pm
Tags
corn
,
garden
,
tassel
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a good idea! Let us know how it turns out. Lovely shot too!
June 17th, 2021
