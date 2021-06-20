Previous
Next
Water lilies by samae
Photo 1087

Water lilies

My favorite time of the koi pond is when the lilies start to bloom.

We are having great day relaxing around the pool -now cooking whole chickens on the rotisserie slow and low

Hope all you American fathers are having a great day too
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

RonM ace
Like this one! Great designs.
June 20th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Love this. Beautiful
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise