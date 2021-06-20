Sign up
Photo 1087
Water lilies
My favorite time of the koi pond is when the lilies start to bloom.
We are having great day relaxing around the pool -now cooking whole chickens on the rotisserie slow and low
Hope all you American fathers are having a great day too
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1603
photos
178
followers
167
following
297% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lilies
RonM
ace
Like this one! Great designs.
June 20th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this. Beautiful
June 20th, 2021
