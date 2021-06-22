Sign up
Photo 1089
A walk in the park
Any thanks for comments and favs on my photo yesterday. I thought I’d convert this one to b&w too.
Thanks for stopping by
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
4
1
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1605
photos
179
followers
167
following
298% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
park
,
bench
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so lovely and inviting looking.
June 22nd, 2021
RonM
ace
B/W brings out a lovely smooth texture.
June 22nd, 2021
Joyce W.
ace
Lovely!
June 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent black and white!
June 22nd, 2021
