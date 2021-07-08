Sign up
Photo 1105
Morning float
My sister and I kayaked early this morning. Felt like we were the only ones on the lake —just the three of us. 😉
Thanks for commenting on my tattered flower yesterday. Always appreciate your time
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
1
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Latest from all albums
1100
130
390
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
morning
,
early
,
heron
,
kayak
Krista Marson
ace
looks like the bird is floating too!
July 8th, 2021
