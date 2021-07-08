Previous
Morning float by samae
Morning float

My sister and I kayaked early this morning. Felt like we were the only ones on the lake —just the three of us. 😉

Thanks for commenting on my tattered flower yesterday. Always appreciate your time
sarah

ace
@samae
Krista Marson ace
looks like the bird is floating too!
July 8th, 2021  
