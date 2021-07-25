Previous
Cherokee Women by samae
Photo 1122

Cherokee Women

I quickly took this shot while we were walking again. I always feel rushed because my family usually keeps walking until they realize…oh she’s taking another photo and then they stop and wait for me.

I’ve done some research and Fort Smith has over 30 murals. I can’t wait to go back, take my time to better position myself and find all of these murals.

This one is called Cherokee Women by a New Zealand artist Askew On. It is of three generations of local native women.
See what I mean about positioning? —-since I only got 1-1/2 women LOL
Next time I’ll have to join the bikers in the Mexican restaurant to get the right angle !!

Thanks for stopping by
25th July 2021

Casablanca
Smiled at your narrative 😀😀
July 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Great mural! Nice to have a family to wait for you. =)
July 25th, 2021  
