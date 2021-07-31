Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1128
Dirt roads and corn fields
We were out and about and this area reminds me so much of where we used to live in Iowa. Our farm was surrounded by corn fields as far as the eye could see.
Still 100+* outside
Thanks for stopping by
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
1657
photos
178
followers
169
following
309% complete
View this month »
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
Latest from all albums
397
1123
1124
398
1125
1126
1127
1128
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
30th July 2021 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
dirt
,
countryside
,
roads
,
fields
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nothing like blue sky and dirt road in the country. =)
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close