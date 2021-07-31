Previous
Next
Dirt roads and corn fields by samae
Photo 1128

Dirt roads and corn fields

We were out and about and this area reminds me so much of where we used to live in Iowa. Our farm was surrounded by corn fields as far as the eye could see.

Still 100+* outside

Thanks for stopping by
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

sarah

ace
@samae
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nothing like blue sky and dirt road in the country. =)
July 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise