Previous
Next
Heron and Nessie ( Loch Ness) by samae
Photo 1133

Heron and Nessie ( Loch Ness)

I played along with this heron while paddling on my kayak. I first saw him on this log and couldn’t help but think he’d found the infamous Nessie

BoB if have you the time

Thanks for stopping by
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

sarah

ace
@samae
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like your lighting here
August 6th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Brave Great Blue
August 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A beautiful capture!
August 6th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Magical light
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise