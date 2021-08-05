Sign up
Photo 1133
Heron and Nessie ( Loch Ness)
I played along with this heron while paddling on my kayak. I first saw him on this log and couldn’t help but think he’d found the infamous Nessie
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
heron
kayak
Milanie
ace
Like your lighting here
August 6th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Brave Great Blue
August 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful capture!
August 6th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Magical light
August 6th, 2021
