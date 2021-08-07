New beginnings

So today we drove an hour in the other direction to buy Ross’s bike! Came home and hopped on -never mind it was 94* and I had already done a short ride earlier around 7 am -it was great we both love our new bikes. We went 6.45 miles which I thought was a good start considering according to the app the last time I road was 6/2019



Thanks for indulging me with my bike adventure. I am terribly behind in commenting-will try to catch up tomorrow but we are probably going to a bike shop again to get more gear to replace our old





