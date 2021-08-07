Previous
Next
New beginnings by samae
Photo 1135

New beginnings

So today we drove an hour in the other direction to buy Ross’s bike! Came home and hopped on -never mind it was 94* and I had already done a short ride earlier around 7 am -it was great we both love our new bikes. We went 6.45 miles which I thought was a good start considering according to the app the last time I road was 6/2019

Thanks for indulging me with my bike adventure. I am terribly behind in commenting-will try to catch up tomorrow but we are probably going to a bike shop again to get more gear to replace our old


7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

sarah

ace
@samae
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a nice healthy activity to do together. Lovely shot!
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise