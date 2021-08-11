Previous
Leaf Hugger by samae
Photo 1139

Leaf Hugger

We have many dragonflies buzzing around the koi pond. It's interesting they always tend to land on the end tips of the water iris.

Thanks for comments on my heron shot yesterday.
