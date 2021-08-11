Sign up
Photo 1139
Leaf Hugger
We have many dragonflies buzzing around the koi pond. It's interesting they always tend to land on the end tips of the water iris.
Thanks for comments on my heron shot yesterday.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Tags
pond
,
dragonfly
