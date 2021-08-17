Previous
Next
Wooden Owls by samae
Photo 1145

Wooden Owls

Saw these wooden carvings carved out of a tree on my bike ride. Thought they were pretty cool.

Another one in my extra

Thanks for comments on my canna lily photo yesterday
Appreciate your time
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

sarah

ace
@samae
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise