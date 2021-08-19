Previous
fly by by samae
Photo 1147

fly by

taken while in my kayak so not the sharpest. I didn't even see the deer in background until I uploaded to my computer.

Thanks for stopping by.
sarah

ace
@samae
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
August 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 20th, 2021  
