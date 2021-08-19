Sign up
Photo 1147
fly by
taken while in my kayak so not the sharpest. I didn't even see the deer in background until I uploaded to my computer.
Thanks for stopping by.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
2
2
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
August 20th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 20th, 2021
